A Regina man faces charges after he fled from police during a traffic stop, smashed into another vehicle and caused $10,000 in damage, according to police.

Police in Moose Jaw said the incident happened on Saturday at 11:15 a.m CST, when a vehicle was stopped in the 0 block of Ominica Street East.

The driver took off as police approached the vehicle, heading east down Oxford Street East.

The vehicle then ran through a stop sign at 1st Avenue Northeast and hit a vehicle headed south.

Police arrested the suspect as he tried to leave the vehicle.

He's since been charged with possession of marijuana and morphine, as well as flight from police. The accused, who remains in police custody, was also arrested on a number of outstanding warrants from the Regina Police Service.

Police said the collision caused about $10,000 worth of damage, but no one was injured.