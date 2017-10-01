Starting Sunday, minimum-wage earners in Saskatchewan will make 24 cent more per hour.

Minimum wage increases to $10.96 on Oct.1, according to the formula the province uses to adjust for inflation.

The province says that Saskatchewan is home to some 49,000 minimum-wage earners, with the majority being women, followed by youth ages 15-19.

According to the province, most who earn minimum wage work in the retail or food-services sector.

As of Oct. 1, Saskatchewan's minimum wage will be the second-lowest in the country, after Nova Scotia.

$15/hour minimum wage would be a 'job killer': CFIB

Just days before minimum wage was set to rise, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business sent out a warning to those trying to steer the province from its current formula to a $15 per hour rate.

"While hiking the minimum wage may sound like a good idea, the evidence shows that it's a job killer," Marilyn Braun-Pollon, the federation's vice-president for the Prairies and agribusiness, said in a news release circulated to media.

"A $15 minimum wage would particularly affect employment opportunities for Saskatchewan's youth—a segment of the population who already suffer from high unemployment."

The governments of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario all have plans in place to move to a $15 minimum wage.