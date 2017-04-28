A total of nine people are vying to be the next leader of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.

Nominations have officially closed for candidates running in this May's election.

As of April 27, there were 21 nominations filed for the four executive positions and 26 nominations for the 12 regional representative positions for the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, which represents the province's Métis citizens.

Running for president (in alphabetical order) are:

Bruce C. Flamont

Steve Fraser

Karen Anne LaRocque

Charlene Lavallee

Lorna Docken Ledoux

Alex Laurent Maurice

Dale McAuley

Glen Hector McCallum

Mike Tanton

Current president Robert Doucette is not in the running this year.

Running for vice-president (in alphabetical order) are:

Darren Deschambeault

Cheryl Fiddler-Agren-Reed

Louis G. Gardiner

Miranda Moran

Gerald Morin

Wayne Whitford

A number of people are also running to represent each region, all whom are listed on the election website.

To find your region, check the map below.

​Métis citizens of Saskatchewan will be able to register and vote at their regional returning office from May 12-19, and at advance polls on May 20th.

Election day is May 27 across the province.