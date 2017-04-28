A total of nine people are vying to be the next leader of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.
Nominations have officially closed for candidates running in this May's election.
As of April 27, there were 21 nominations filed for the four executive positions and 26 nominations for the 12 regional representative positions for the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, which represents the province's Métis citizens.
Running for president (in alphabetical order) are:
- Bruce C. Flamont
- Steve Fraser
- Karen Anne LaRocque
- Charlene Lavallee
- Lorna Docken Ledoux
- Alex Laurent Maurice
- Dale McAuley
- Glen Hector McCallum
- Mike Tanton
Current president Robert Doucette is not in the running this year.
Running for vice-president (in alphabetical order) are:
- Darren Deschambeault
- Cheryl Fiddler-Agren-Reed
- Louis G. Gardiner
- Miranda Moran
- Gerald Morin
- Wayne Whitford
A number of people are also running to represent each region, all whom are listed on the election website.
To find your region, check the map below.
Métis citizens of Saskatchewan will be able to register and vote at their regional returning office from May 12-19, and at advance polls on May 20th.
Election day is May 27 across the province.