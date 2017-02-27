Earlier this month, Saskatchewan was set to lose all its HMV record stores — but now Sunrise Records may be filling the gap.

On the weekend, the Toronto-based independent music retailer said it was taking over the locations of 70 of the more than 100 HMV stores that are closing.

Four of the HMV stores are in Saskatchewan — at the Cornwall Centre and Southland Mall in Regina and at the Midtown Plaza and Lawson Heights Mall in Saskatoon.

The company hasn't said which Saskatchewan locations it will be moving into, but says its expansion will take it into all major markets from coast to coast.

On Monday morning, the company announced new store locations in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, but none in Saskatchewan.

However, there will be more announcements later this week, the company says.