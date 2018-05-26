'Buy my stuff now!': Sask. garage sale video goes viral thanks to yell-talking salesman

Put on your sunscreen — a Saskatchewan man has made a garage sale video so hot it's heatin' up social media with its infomercial-style hyperbole and cheesy suits.

For the past three years, Richard Roy has advertised his Weyburn, Sask., garage sales with videos in which he plays an aggressively enthusiastic salesman.

"It's heatin' up in here because the prices are so hot," shouts Roy as he rattles off the items for sale in a pair of aviator sunglasses and a yellow blazer in his moderately ​risqué video.

Roy said the video was a joke that travelled quickly on social media to reach people across Canada.

The video for the latest garage sale, which ends on Saturday afternoon, was viewed more than 40,000 times in less than two days.

Roy compared his performance to that of fictional character Saul Goodman, a shady lawyer known for his over-the-top, low-budget advertisements on the popular TV series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

"We thought it would be funny. It's almost absurd and off-the-wall that you have this Better Call Saul kind of character trying to sell for a garage sale. That just doesn't seem to fit, that never happens," he said.

Roy said it takes about two hours to write and perform the jokes as he and his brother go through all the items for sale, and another hour to edit the video down.

Although he might have raised the bar when it comes to garage sale advertisements in Weyburn, Roy said his neighbours enjoyed the videos.

"They ask us all the time, 'Come over to our garage sale and do a video for us,' and you know what? If we had time to do it we definitely would, because they're so much fun to make," he laughed.