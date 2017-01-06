Still feeling the effects of low resources prices, Saskatchewan ended 2016 with 7,900 fewer people working than it started the year with, Statistics Canada says.

According to the federal statistics agency's latest labour force survey, released on Friday, there were 563,000 people employed in the province last month, compared to 570,900 the year before.

The unemployment rate for December was 6.2 per cent, compared to 5.1 per cent a year earlier. That's still lower than the national rate for December — 6.4 per cent.

Those numbers have not been seasonably adjusted.

Statistics Canada says most of Saskatchewan's job losses happened early in 2016.

Comparing seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers, meanwhile, there was actually a slight improvement in the jobless rate from November to December, the agency says.