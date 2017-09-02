The province is continuing to shed its Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority properties as it moves ahead with the privatization of about half its stores.

Two notices of sales were posted by the government this week.

One was for a former store location in Kipling, Sask., which sold to Kevin Hassler for $35,000. Mayrand Equipment Leasing Ltd. purchased the second property in Canora, Sask., for $177,777.

Back in June, cabinet approved selling three SLGA properties in Kelvington, Rosetown and Wynard for a total of about $600,000.

In 2015, the province introduced a plan to place about half of its liquor retailing operations into private hands by selling permits to private operators.

