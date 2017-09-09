The leader of the Saskatchewan Liberal party is resigning.

Darrin Lamoureux announced on Saturday that he is stepping down from the role, which he's held since 2014 through acclamation.

In a news release issued by the party, Lamoureux said it's been an honour to serve as leader but he feels now is the appropriate time to resign "to allow the renewal process that is underway to continue.

"I believe that by stepping down and having an open leadership contest, Liberal supporters will have the opportunity to be involved in a meaningful debate to define the party ahead of the 2020 election," he said in Saturday's release.

The party said a new leader will be appointed soon and a leadership convention will be held sometime next year.

The Liberals have not won a seat in the provincial legislature since the 1999 election.

The party has been functioning under interim leaders, including Lamoureux, since March 2012.