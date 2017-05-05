An 11-person team of law professionals and members of the public has been assembled to look at whether to allow non-lawyers to provide some legal services to Saskatchewan residents, as the provincial government explores expanding legal services.

According to a government news release issued Friday, the project is a joint effort between the Ministry of Justice and the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

"We know there's interest in exploring new ways to access and provide legal services, and this task team is going to explore potential opportunities around that for us," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said in Friday's release.

The task force is expected to make its recommendation within the next year year.

People are invited to email their thoughts on the idea to LSTaskTeam@gov.sk.ca.