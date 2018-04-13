Sask. Attorney General wants to cut 'significant' overtime costs in justice, corrections

Saskatchewan's Attorney General said the departments of justice and corrections carry "a significant number of overtime costs" for the government.

Don Morgan said that's why more full-time equivalent (FTE) positions have been budgeted for both departments this fiscal year.

"We can't put up a no vacancy sign on the jails, so if somebody comes in we're obliged to take them," Morgan said, noting a challenge faced in both areas.

He said the goal is to have certainty for workers and to manage costs so regular wages are being paid instead of overtime.

As one of its goals for next year, the ministry plans to its reduce overtime compensation costs for adult correctional facilities and in court services by March 2019.

FTE positions for 2018-19 Corrections and Policing: Custody Services 126.0 Rural Crime initiative (Police Programs) 2.0 Remand initiative (Community Corrections) 3.0 Electronic Monitoring enhancements 1.0 Reintegration Leave program 5.8 Total: 133.3 Justice Court Services 73.4 Remand initiative (Public Prosecutions) 2.0 Paralegal initiative 15.0 Recalculation services 3.0 Office of Public Guardian and Trustee 1.0 Offender Transport initiative 4.5 Total Justice : 98.9

Reduce OT

In 2018-19, the government is adding 133 FTEs to corrections and policing, with 126 assigned to custody services. In justice, it's growing by 98.9 full-time positions--the largest fluctuation in the executive branch of government.

"It is anticipated that better reflecting baseline FTE requirements in the ministries will reduce overtime," according to a spokesperson.

Last year, both departments were under the banner of justice. In 2017-18, the ministry added 21 more full-time positions to justice and integrated justice services.

New hires for corrections

The spokesperson said some of the new FTEs are indeed new hires being made to bring staff up to "full complement." They did not provide an exact number or a cost.

In other cases, part-time or term work is being counted as an FTE, the ministry added.

Justice costs continually increase

Last fall, $10 million was injected into the Ministry of Justice to deal with an influx of inmates in Saskatchewan's jails.

At that time, spokesperson Drew Wilby said $7.3 million of that was to pay overtime to corrections workers and use contingency spaces.

The government has budgeted to save $35 million in compensation costs this fiscal year and $35 million next year. It anticipates $20 million to be saved in Crown corporations and $15 million in executive government.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said this week the costs will be cut through "efficiency initiatives" and "overtime management."

She said there are no job losses in the budget, but said she could "never say no layoffs" because ministries may make decisions on jobs in the future.