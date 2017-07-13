There are about 1,000 fewer job vacancies in Saskatchewan than there were a year ago, according to a report released by Statistics Canada on Thursday.

The year-over-year decrease (comparing the first quarter of 2017 with the same period in 2016) was 10.5 per cent, leaving about 8,500 job vacancies throughout the province.

The biggest hits were to job vacancies in the retail, accommodation and food services.

The number of job vacancies actually rose in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, and manufacturing industries.

In the first quarter, the vacancy rate was down to 1.8 per cent from two per cent one year earlier.

The number of job vacancies throughout the country actually increased to 388,000 — a jump of 58,000

Job vacancies refer to unfilled, available positions.