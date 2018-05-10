Government flips the switch, restores Saskjobs.ca temporarily after negative feedback

After moving to a national job bank site and getting "not insignificant feedback" about the decision, the Saskatchewan government is bringing back Saskjobs.ca, according to the minister of immigration and career training.

Jeremy Harrison said the decision to restore the long-time and popular website for the next six months came about as a result of the feedback about the change, particularly from employers and job creators.

"We want to make sure we're responsive and that we continue to have what we think is the most attractive business investment climate in the entire country and we heard from them and we responded," he said.

As of May 1, all Saskatchewan jobs were to be exclusively posted on the new Saskjobs.ca/National Job Bank.

But some employers had expressed concerns that the national job bank site was more costly and cumbersome, and was limited in some ways, compared to the provincial job bank.

The Saskatchewan government will be looking at some "innovative ways" to keep the front end of the popular website similar to what employers and employees are used to, and keep the best features of saskjobs before making the switch to the national site, Harrison said.

Vicki Mowat, the NDP critic for jobs, had voiced criticism of the move to using the national job bank, citing unhappy employers.

While the NDP expressed support for restoring the Saskjobs.ca website, Mowat said the government should have held proper consultations with employers and employees before making the change in the first place.