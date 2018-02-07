Indigenous and northern leaders in Saskatchewan are weighing the economic benefits of the marijuana industry with its health risks to decide if they should support retailers and producers in their communities.

A number of First Nations leaders this week met with a B.C. business offering to help them set up cannabis production and retail businesses locally.

RavensQuest BioMed Inc. said it has developed an "Indigenous-centred, end-to-end offering for cannabis production and sale on sovereign land."

B.C. company offering business advice

RavensQuest held meetings in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert this week.

The company was represented by Bill Robinson, a non-Indigenous former commanding officer of the RCMP in Manitoba, who is also the past president of the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission.

He told CBC Radio's Morning Edition on Wednesday the company is offering step-by-step guidance on topics such as navigating the Health Canada process, plant genetics and regulatory issues.

"We're not … the type of company that comes in and tells them what they should have or tries to certainly overlay our vision over top of what they want," said Robinson.

"Our company provides opportunities for them to come up with ideas — how culturally they can imprint this on the business — and then what we have, is we have solutions that assist them through the land assessment, zoning, geo-technical part of it."

'On the fence'

La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre heard the company's pitch in Regina. His municipality is one of about 40 that have been granted the option of applying for a retail permit from the provincial government.

St. Pierre said he is "on the fence" about whether welcoming the marijuana industry into La Loche would be beneficial to his community. The decision also affects nearby First Nations.

He thinks the industry could boost the local economy; he expects it could bring up to 40 jobs to La Loche.

But he said the health risks are concern.

"We already struggle with alcoholism in our community and then the legalization of marijuana: What is that? How is that going to be seen?" said St. Pierre.

"My own personal opinion is that ...I know we have a lot of our citizens utilizing the substance and once it becomes recreational, at least for me I think they'll be getting a product that is not laced with other drugs."

St. Pierre said the municipality is yet to create any bylaw changes to prepare for marijuana's legislation. He said the community will be consulted and the decision would need to be made by the village council.

FSIN still considering support

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is still considering its stance on whether First Nations should produce and sell marijuana. That decision will be made at its spring assembly in May.

Second vice-chief David Pratt said that in the meantime, the FSIN is supporting Indigenous leaders who are pursuing pot-related business opportunities.

"Obviously if our First Nations choose to work with Ravenquest or any other organization, we're not going to oppose that or discourage it because we respect tribal sovereignty."