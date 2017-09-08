Norma Walker has lived through hurricanes before, but says she's never seen anything like the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Now living in Regina, Walker spent nearly two decades living in the British Virgin Islands.

She still has family and friends living there and said they've communicated a scene of widespread destruction, with roofs ripped off houses and people going without power or water.

"It's unimaginable for something of that sort to really happen," Walker told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Friday.

"It's going to be taking years to really get everything back up to scratch again."

The death toll in the Caribbean stood at 22 on Friday and was expected to rise as rescuers reached some of the hardest-hit areas.

Early Friday, Irma rolled past the Dominican Republic and Haiti and battered the Turks and Caicos Islands with waves as high as six metres.

The hurricane scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, which is expected to be hit by Irma this weekend. Florida residents and tourists faced gas shortages and gridlock on inland highways as a half-million people in Miami-Dade County were ordered to clear out.

Walker said she's been through several hurricanes, including Hurricane Gilbert and Hurricane Jugo, but said none of them compared to Irma.

She said she's lost sleep since hearing about the hurricane and feels terrible for her friends and family on the ground.

"They are really thankful to God for being alive, but where they go from here — it's going to be a hard road."