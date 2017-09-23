A 70-year-old man from Dauphin, Man., is dead after a sedan collided with a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to an RCMP news release issued Saturday, officers in Morse, Sask., responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of the Trans-Canada and the Morse access road around 12:30 a.m.

RCMP said the 70-year-old driver of the sedan, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi and a passenger were not injured.

The stretch of road where the accident occurred has since been reopened.

RCMP in Morse said they were helped by the department of highways, as well as volunteer fire departments in Morse and Herbert.

The investigation is ongoing. An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and the office of the provincial coroner are now involved.

Morse is approximately 175 kilometres west of Regina.