The province says that new passing lanes will improve safety for drivers travelling on Highway 5 from Humboldt, Sask., to Highway 2.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure announced the opening of two new sets of passing lanes, which cost $7.5 million.

"Municipal governments, businesses, the public and other stakeholders have been calling for safety improvements for many years and our government is responding," Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said in a news release.

From 2012 to 2015, there were between 69 and 93 collisions a year on the road between Saskatoon and Humboldt, Sask., according to SGI statistics. In 2013, there were three fatalities.

The province says one of the new passing lanes still needs to be paved in 2018, but will remain open.

Without providing details, the province says there are also "additional improvements" being planned on Highway 5 between the Highway 2 junction and Saskatoon.