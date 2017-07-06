Get used to the smell of sunscreen and the sound of overused air conditioners. The heat wave in Saskatchewan is only getting started.

This week, temperatures in the province have wavered in the high 20s or even 30s with uninterrupted sunshine — with the exception of a few thunderstorms.

The scorching weather will only continue as we move into the weekend. Daily highs look to climb into the 30s and stay there for the foreseeable future. If you're headed to the Roughriders game on Saturday, get ready to battle the heat as the Riders go head-to-head with Hamilton.

This heat wave is well-timed, as this week we celebrated the 80th anniversary of the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada: both Yellow Grass and Midale, Sask., hit 45 C on July 5, 1937.

Fire risk skyrocketing

As nice as this hot and sunny weather may feel, it's not entirely good news. The last few months have been incredibly dry in southern Saskatchewan.

David Phillips is the senior climatologist with Environment Canada. He says so far this spring and summer, it's as if there has been a "weather dome" over southern Saskatchewan, keeping all the rain away. Most storm systems have passed much further north, keeping southern Saskatchewan clear, but windy.

"When you get this warm it's sucking every bead of moisture from the ground" said Phillips. "The ground and the crops are beginning to suffer."

This dry and hot weather makes for prime conditions for fire risk. That risk has elevated through the province to extreme levels in much of southern Saskatchewan.

The only rain in sight could come in the form of thunderstorms. Lightning with this dry vegetation could mean an explosive fire situation.

Thursday's fire risk across Canada after the hot weather in the Prairies. (Natural Resources Canada)

How long will it last?

Though this heat wave may not break many day-to-day temperature records, its longevity could be record-breaking.

As of now, most of Saskatchewan could reach 30 C or near-30 C temperatures for the next eight to 10 days.