In what Environment Canada is calling an "abnormally warm and windy" day, several November heat records were broken in Saskatchewan Thursday.

Maple Creek was not just the province's hot spot, but the warmest place in Canada Thursday — eventually hitting 19.4 C and breaking a record set in 2011. It was almost as hot in Val Marie, where temperatures soared to a record-breaking 19.2 C.

Swift Current broke a daily heat record from 1890, as temperatures reached 13.2 C. The previous record for the day was 11.7 C.

Weyburn, Rockglen, Estevan, Eastend, Assiniboia, Cypress Hills and Cornonach also saw new daily heat records set.

Wind warnings were issued for southwest Saskatchewan as well, with wind speed getting up to 90 kilometres an hour — enough to cause damage to buildings and structures in some case.