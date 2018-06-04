Saskatchewan Health Authority budget shows $3.3 billion in deferred maintenance

The Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA's) first budget since the amalgamation of the province's health regions shows that much of the province's medical infrastructure is in disrepair.

According to the budget, released last week, the SHA has $3.3 billion in deferred maintenance costs — almost as much as the entire operating budget. The number refers to what it would cost to completely repair all buildings in the SHA system.

The average age of health buildings in Saskatchewan is 40 years and on an index rating the condition of buildings, they averaged 45 per cent. Andrew Will, vice president of infrastructure, information & support, said this is not where SHA would like to be.

Will said that some deferred maintenance is to be expected, but they'd like their number to be lower.

"I don't think we'd ever see ourselves in a position where we had zero deferred maintenance, but we certainly would like to see that index improve over time," Will said.

Will also said there was not a specific target in mind. He said the $3.3 billion figure represents what it would take to make all the buildings like-new.

Building condition index

The 45 per cent score on the index means that the SHA's buildings are in poor condition, according to a presentation given to the board of the SHA on May 28.

"The age and condition of facilities is a challenge for the Saskatchewan Health Authority," Will said.

"Our priority is to prioritize investments in those facilities."

Will said the index is helpful for determining which buildings need the most help.

"We are constrained to a certain extent by the funding that's provided and also our capacity to implement hundreds of improvement projects."