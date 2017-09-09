Starting this fall, passengers using Greyhound Canada in Regina and Saskatoon will be catching their buses at different stops.

The province is selling off former bus depots, land and other proprieties that belonged to the Saskatchewan Transportation Company.

Greyhound Canada has continued operating passenger services out of the defunct STC stations in Saskatoon and Regina but the province's contract with the company comes to an end on Sept. 29.

In Saskatoon, Greyhound is moving its passenger service to the Husky Travel Center at 315 Marquis Dr., where it will start offering service on Sept.30, according to a company spokesperson.

Greyhound Canada will be offering the following trips to and from its new location in Saskatoon:

Two westbound trips to Edmonton — departures at 8:15 a.m and 4:30 p.m.

One eastbound trip from Edmonton — departure at 1:30 p.m.

One eastbound trip to Winnipeg — departs at 8:10 a.m.

Spokesperson Lanesha Gipson wrote in an email to CBC that passenger service will continue operating in Regina, but details about where the new stop will be are still being finalized.

Still no direct service between Regina, Saskatoon

She said service on the Trans-Canada and Yellowhead highways would remain the same after the company's contract with the province expires, and prospective passengers should check the company's website for routes and times.

Passenger and freight service will continue in Swift Current, Yorkton and Moose Jaw, Sask., Gipson wrote.

She said there will still be no direct service offered between Regina and Saskatoon as passengers will be able to travel to these cities on Greyhound routes to Edmonton and Winnipeg.