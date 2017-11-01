The Saskatchewan government will be opening a new provincial park in the Porcupine Hills area.

The park, announced during Wednesday's question period, will be the second new provincial park created since 2013, after Great Blue Heron Provincial Park.

The area, southeast of Hudson Bay, is known for camping and fishing.

The park has been a long time coming. According to the government, consultations with local First Nations, Métis people and local stakeholders began in 2011 so that that any concerns could be identified.

The new park will focus on protecting the nature in the area. Campgrounds will remain small and simple. Hunting and fishing will be managed the same way they are currently.

First Nations people will still be able to exercise their Treaty rights to hunt, fish and trap for food in the area.

A total of 29,800 hectares will be protected as park land. This is part of Canada's target to conserve at least 17 per cent of the nation's terrestrial areas and inland water bodies by 2020.



The new park will incorporate five existing provincial recreation sites including McBride Lake, Saginas Lake, Pepaw Lake, Parr Hill Lake and Woody River.

Local stakeholders will reportedly give input into the creation of the park and long-term management planning.