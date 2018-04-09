Sask. question period cancelled for two days, MLAs to offer condolences for Humboldt

No question period will be held Monday or Tuesday at Saskatchewan's legislature in the wake of the bus crash that killed 15 people associated with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, who is MLA for Humboldt-Watrous, is still scheduled to table the province's next budget Tuesday. She is expected to make her budget address starting around 1:30 p.m. CST. The address will also include a tribute to the team.

The tradition of the finance minister unveiling a new pair of shoes the day before tabling the upcoming budgethas been cancelled.

In place of Monday's question period, a motion of condolence will be filed in the assembly, giving MLAs an opportunity to speak to the tragedy.

Premier Scott Moe was in Humboldt this weekend and attended the memorial service held Sunday at the area called home by the Broncos.

Over the weekend, Moe ordered flags at the legislature to be flown at half-mast for 15 days, representing the 15 lives lost in the crash.