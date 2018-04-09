Skip to Main Content
Sask. question period cancelled for two days, MLAs to offer condolences for Humboldt

Question period is cancelled for two days in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly.

Finance Minister shoe tradition also called off

Stephanie Taylor · CBC News ·
A file photo of the Saskatchewan legislature. (Stefani Langenegger/CBC)

No question period will be held Monday or Tuesday at Saskatchewan's legislature in the wake of the bus crash that killed 15 people associated with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. 

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, who is MLA for Humboldt-Watrous, is still scheduled to table the province's next budget Tuesday. She is expected to make her budget address starting around 1:30 p.m. CST. The address will also include a tribute to the team.

The tradition of the finance minister unveiling a new pair of shoes the day before tabling the upcoming budgethas been cancelled. 

In place of Monday's question period, a motion of condolence will be filed in the assembly, giving MLAs an opportunity to speak to the tragedy. 

Premier Scott Moe was in Humboldt this weekend and attended the memorial service held Sunday at the area called home by the Broncos.

Over the weekend, Moe ordered flags at the legislature to be flown at half-mast for 15 days, representing the 15 lives lost in the crash. 

About the Author

Stephanie Taylor

Reporter, CBC Saskatchewan

Stephanie Taylor is a reporter based in Saskatchewan. Before joining CBC News in Regina, she covered municipal politics in her hometown of Winnipeg and in Halifax. Reach her at stephanie.taylor@cbc.ca

