Protesters camped out on Legislative Building lawn need to leave so sprinklers can be turned on: government

The Saskatchewan government would like an encampment of protestors off the lawn of the Legislative Building before the summer months roll in.

"There needs to be maintenance. We will be turning sprinklers on and things like that, so they will have to move out," Ken Cheveldayoff, Minister of Central Services said during question period on Thursday.

The protesters have been camped out in Wascana Park for more than two months now with a goal of meeting with the premier to address issues of racism, colonialism and the acquittal of Gerald Stanley in the killing of Colten Boushie.

The Justice for our Stolen Children Camp was set up in Wascana Park in February in the aftermath of two high profile acquittals.

Gerald Stanley was acquitted on Feb. 9 of killing Colten Boushie. More than a week later in Manitoba, Raymond Cormier was acquitted after he was charged with killing 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

In addition to perceived injustices within Canada's justice system, the group is also protesting the social services system.

Cheveldayoff said he and Justice Minister Don Morgan have agreed to meet with the group. Morgan said a tentative date is set for next week.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said the broad range of concerns expressed by the protesters are not issues which can be resolved in one meeting. (CBC)

Morgan also noted the broad range of concerns expressed by the group.

"I'm not sure what their requests are. They're talking about a lot of issues that have been in place for 100 years," Morgan said Thursday.

"We're not going to resolve them in one afternoon meeting but we would like to hear what the concerns are."

Cheveldayoff noted that there are bylaws in place which restrict camping, building fires, setting up structures and that a permit is required for all activities in Wascana Park.

"Really what I heard from the people who are staying there is that they want to meet with the premier," Opposition leader Ryan Meili said in the legislature.

"Nothing fancy, nothing formal, just meet with the premier. It's a simple request and a request for which they've been patient, persistent, and respectful."