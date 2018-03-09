The Saskatchewan Party does not have a mandate to lead the province, and Premier Scott Moe should call an election sooner than 2020, according to the new leader of the NDP Opposition.

"I don't think we've got a government that has a mandate, nor really the trust of the people," said Ryan Meili, as he talked to reporters at a Canadian Union of Public Employees conference in Saskatoon on Friday. "An opportunity to go to the polls would be very wise."

Moe ran for and won his party's leadership in January — and winning meant he would automatically become premier — but only Saskatchewan Party members had a chance to vote for him, said Meili.

In the end. just over 8,000 members supported Moe.

"This is a few thousand people out of the million-plus that we are made this choice and I think it would be wise if we had an election sooner," Meili said.

"Stop the damage that's happening and give people the chance to make the clear choice."

Premier Scott Moe won the Sask. Party leadership in January, following former premier Brad Wall's resignation. (Alex Brockman/CBC News)

Meili and his caucus colleague Vicki Mowat both won their seats in byelections in Saskatoon last year. But three more byelections held this March saw the Sask. Party easily held on to its rural seats in Swift Current, Kindersley and Melfort.

The province will see at least one more byelection, as the Sask. Party's Kevin Doherty has announced his resignation as MLA for Regina Northeast.

Saskatoon Eastview MLA and former Speaker Corey Tochor or Regina Walsh Acres MLA Warren Steinley may also step down, as both are seeking Conservative Party of Canada nominations.

But Moe rejected the idea of calling a general election, saying the Sask. Party has a strong mandate to govern, and he's capable of offering what the province needs.

"We have always said that there'd be a set election date every four years," he said, noting that next election date is only to take place in the fall of 2020.

"I see no reason to put forward $20 or $25 million for a general election prior to that date."

The province's chief electoral officer has stated that the current election date, Nov. 2, 2020, could be problematic.

That's because the campaign period overlaps with municipal elections. Chief Electoral Officer Michael Boda says a possible solution is to move the election date to April, 2021.