A funeral home operator says the Saskatchewan government's plan to stop paying for the funeral services of those on social assistance undermines its own legislation.

Jeff Christiansen, vice-president of operations at Speers Funeral and Cremation Services in Regina, cited Section 93 of The Funeral and Cremation Services Act, which specifies a body must be visually identified before it's cremated.

"Under the new proposal, that visual identification or that viewing opportunity isn't being even accommodated for something that's required under the act," Christiansen told CBC Radio's Morning Edition on Monday.

As part of its 2017-18 budget, the Ministry of Social Services plans to cut what it covers for the funerals of people on social assistance. The change is to take effect July 1.

Blogger Tammy Robert has researched and written on the topic since the province's announcement.

She believes the cut, which she calculates amounts to $1,700, down from the flat rate of $3,850 currently paid to funeral homes, doesn't cover the cost of preserving a body.

That is problematic when it comes to ensuring a body gets the proper visual identification if it takes several days to track down a next-of-kin, Robert explains, saying it seems the government expects someone to be disposed of immediately.

Christiansen said the government's proposed $2,100 subsidy will cover the transfer of a body from the place of death to a funeral home and pay for the basics — a simple casket and preparation of a body for cremation or burial.

"No opportunity for a viewing; no opportunity for a service of any kind, unless the family had the means to pay for that," he said.

"Our experience would tell us that very few of the families who are requiring assistance to deal with funeral costs have very much additional capacity in terms of contributing to the costs."

Emotional toll

Christiansen said the province's move will make the lives of many families more difficult during an already painful time in their lives.

Since the budget, he said many families that have applied for this government subsidy have been asking what this means for their loved ones.

He explained that a viewing is an integral part of the grieving process for the families and loved ones of the deceased.

"If you think about the case where someone dies suddenly or perhaps in an accident, you can imagine how much comfort that can bring to someone to be able to see their loved one just one last time to say goodbye," he said.

A service also allows a space for communities to gather and comfort one another, which is especially important for those who face social isolation in their lives, he added.