The number of confirmed flu cases in Saskatchewan is up more than 90 per cent in the last month — there were 1,143 confirmed cases as of Jan. 6 and the number of cases sits at 2,227 as of Feb. 10.

As well, there have been more cases of confirmed flu through the first week of February than there have been all of last flu season, according to numbers from the province.

Between Sept. 1, 2017 and Feb. 10, there have been 2,227 confirmed cases of the flu within the province compared to the 1,901 confirmed cases between Sept. 1, 2016 and April 15, 2017.

There were only 1,335 confirmed cases this time last year, a 66 per cent jump year over year.

This flu season, the majority of those affected by flu are of working age — between 20 and 64 years old — followed by seniors.

By comparison, the last flu season saw working age people the least affected of all age groups.

The week of Jan. 27 is when the B strain of flu started to out pace the A strain, but numbers remained quite high during that time. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Last month, Dr. Denise Werker, deputy chief medical officer with the government of Saskatchewan, said the only outlier about this flu season's activity is that both A and B strains of the flu were present. She said the B strain typically reared its head later in the season.

The B strain began to show noticeable around the week of Dec. 9 when there were 13 confirmed cases of it.

The number of B strain cases then steadily rose and hit 132 cases during the week of Jan. 27. The last two weeks since then have seen a slight decline to 90 cases, as of Feb. 10.

There have been 11 deaths from the flu so far, compared to four deaths all of last flu season.

The number of cases are usually underestimated as not all people who seek medical care are tested for flu. Likewise, the number of cases for recent cases will likely increase as more lab results are accounted for.