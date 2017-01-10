There are nearly 23 times as many confirmed flu cases now than there were at this time last year in Saskatchewan, according to health officials — and we may not even have seen the peak of the flu season yet.

A total of 590 flu cases were confirmed in the province as of Jan.7, in comparison to just 26 cases confirmed during the last flu season by Jan.9, 2016, according to data from Saskatchewan's health ministry.

However, last year's season peaked late in March, whereas this season is expected to peak earlier, but hasn't done so yet — so a full comparison can't be completed until the end of April.

"We fully expect the influenza A outbreak to peak this month and early in February," Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Saqib Shahab said.

Saskatchewan had 26 confirmed cases last flu season by the beginning of January, in comparison to the 590 cases confirmed this season, according to information from the provincial government. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Shahab also cautioned that the confirmed cases aren't always a true representation of the situation.

"Sometimes there's a difference in the numbers because of the strain that's going around," Shahab said. That's because the confirmed case count is based on swab tests, and not everyone gets one.

This year's strain — influenza A H3N2 — is powerful and aggressive, experts say. It targets the elderly. That cohort is less likely to get a swab because of other underlying conditions, and if they do get a swab it's often taken too late to produce a positive result, Shahab said.

Last year, the H1N1 strain primarily affected young adults, a demographic more likely to get a swab. A total of 3,118 influenza cases were confirmed for the time period of September 2015 to April 2016.

More outbreaks expected

"We certainly expect to see more outbreaks happen this year," Shahab said.

So far, Saskatchewan has seen 20 outbreaks in long-term care facilities prior to the peak of the flu season. Last season, the province saw a total of 35.

The ministry of health has been notified of six ICU admissions and one death related to influenza this season, but Shahab said those numbers underestimate the impact of influenza because they don't count for indirectly caused cases.

For example, if people with chronic heart or lung conditions get influenza, that can lead to pneumonia or heart failure, which can lead to death.

Shahab said people should refrain from visiting hospitals or long-term care facilities if they are sick, or sanitize their hands if they can't stay away.

Health officials have said there is a strong match between this year's vaccine and this season's strain, which means the vaccine is expected to be relatively effective.

About 240,000 people in Saskatchewan have received a flu vaccine this year.

It's still not too late to get the shot, even though health officials recommend getting it prior to the flu season.

"There's still time to get it," Shahab said. "It's easily available at many local pharmacis."

He also noted there hasn't been anything unusual about this influenza season so far.