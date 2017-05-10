Saskatchewan has sent personnel and equipment to assist with flood relief in Ontario and British Columbia.

On Wednesday, Emergency Management and Fire Safety Commissioner Duane McKay said both provinces recently requested help in dealing with flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

"Any equipment or expertise or relief that they might need, we're certainly prepared to send," he told reporters.

McKay said two emergency service officers were deployed Wednesday morning to work in Ontario's provincial emergency operations centre, based in Toronto.

One officer will focus on the operations side, such as the dispatching of equipment, while the other will assist with management and planning, McKay explained.

He said they will be there until May 16. After that, more people could be sent.

"We're really here to relieve and support wherever necessary."

B.C. requests sandbagging hoppers

He said B.C. requested equipment and Saskatchewan offered up a list of machinery in its flood-management arsenal.

"Obviously, Saskatchewan has quite a large cache of equipment from 2011 and '14."

As of Wednesday, McKay said pieces of equipment had been placed on standby, and four sandbagging machines had already been shipped out to B.C. that morning.

Offering up resources for disaster relief is part of emergency management mutual aid arrangements that are in place between all the provinces, McKay explained.

Typically, he said, requests for assistance come from neighbouring regions.

For example, Saskatchewan sent staff to help with Alberta's emergency operations during the Fort McMurray wildfires last spring.

Sask. still 'vulnerable' to floods

As of Wednesday, McKay said Quebec had made no formal requests for flood relief, but Saskatchewan has extended an offer to help.

He maintains that Saskatchewan's ability protect itself from possible flooding remains strong even if some crews and equipment have been dispatched elsewhere.

"We're still vulnerable for summer rains. We don't see anything in the near future, so we're thinking we can get by with what we have sent out."