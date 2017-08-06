After five days of running, a group of Indigenous youth will carry a lance into Regina, kicking off opening ceremonies for the 2017 Saskatchewan First Nations Summer Games.

Games manager Elmer Eashappie said the runners set out from Ochapowace First Nation, running a 273.5 kilometre journey into the city where the games will be happening from Aug 6-11.

He said the runners are young people from 12 different First Nations around the province, ages 14 to 19.

Eashappie explained the lance is seen as a leader's stick.

"These youth are going to be future leaders, no matter what they do in life, so they work as a unit, they eat together, they talk together, they have daily pipe ceremonies, sharing circles, every morning," he said Sunday.

Joining them for the journey were helpers and elders, Eashappie said.

The running of the lance from the previous host community to the next one is a long-standing tradition, he explained, compared it to the passing of the torch prior to Olympic Games.

Making good time

He said the runners are feeling quite "charged." In fact, Eashappie said the group has been making great time, running about 10 kilometres per hour when initially it was expected they would only cover five.

Three of the runners will actually compete in the games as long distance runners, he added.

On Sunday, the lance will be carried from Piapot First Nation into city to arrive at the opening games at Leibel Field for 5:15 p.m.

Eashappie said the runners were covering so much ground that instead of setting off Sunday at 8 a.m., they departed at noon.

The games itself will see around 3,500 young athletes from 74 First Nations across the province participate. Some of the athletes have also recently returned from competing in the North American Indigenous Games

Historic announcement

Eashappie said a historic announcement will be made about the games during Friday's closing ceremonies at the First Nations University.

He wouldn't disclose any details of the announcement, only that it will be big.

"It's going to change the summer games."