A 72-year-old man from the Shellbrook, Sask., area is dead after the semi he was driving hit the ditch on a highway near Prince Albert Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 302 about 25 kilometres west of Prince Albert around 8 a.m. CST.

The semi was travelling westbound when it left the road and ended up in a ditch.

RCMP said the 72-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours.

RCMP and the Saskatchewan coroner's office continues to investigate,