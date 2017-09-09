A 58-year-old man from Montreal Lake. Sask., is dead after a hit-and-run near Prince Albert.

RCMP in Prince Albert and members of the Buckland Fire Department responded to a report of pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle on Highway 2 North on Friday at noon.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing his name.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane on both sides of the highway, but it was reopened later Friday afternoon.

RCMP are still investigating.