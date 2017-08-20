A group of farmers in southern Saskatchewan have stepped out into the field to give back to their community the best way they know how.

Farm it Forward started this year in Mossbank, Sask., a community about 70 kilometres southwest of Moose Jaw.

The non-profit organization harvested 112 acres of Durum Wheat this week and will be donating all the proceeds from the crop to worthy causes throughout the year.

Kiall Jennett, chairman of Farm it Forward and local agronomist, said businesses gave seed, fertilizer and fuel.

"It's what you expect out of small town Saskatchewan," Jennett said.

When it came time to harvest, seven combines were out in the field and were able to finish within one day, on Aug. 17. (Silver Blue Photography. )

The group moved fast after the initial idea. When some interest in the idea popped up, they met in March, but Jennett said the board didn't expect to start until next year. Instead, ag producers came together quickly and they were seeding the charity crop by April.

Two local farmers offered land and did most of the work on it, but multiple others helped out along the way.

"This is a way — if a guy has a sprayer that is going anyway — he just comes over and sprays this field as his donation," Jennett said. "He's probably out of pocket $2,500 but he doesn't feel it like that."

When it came time to harvest, seven combines were out in the field and were able to finish within one day, on Aug. 17.

The group mobilized in March and seeded its first crop just one month later. (Silver Blue Photography.)

Jennett said he isn't sure exactly how much money the crop will yield, but it wasn't bad for such a dry year.

"You could really come up with some really big money if it rained," he said laughing.

Individuals and organizations from the town of 360 people will be able to apply for grants from Farm it Forward through their nine-person board.

"If things look like they're going to lose government funding we could step up to help either subsidize it or be the whole backbone of what could keep things going," Jennett said.

The group is hoping to secure a long-term land rental deal by next year.