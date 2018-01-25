A free and voluntary program for farmers to get rid of out-of-date pesticides and livestock and equine medications saw great uptake last year.

Saskatchewan farmers safely returned more than 181,000 kilograms of unwanted pesticides and about 2,800 kilograms of medication.

That's more than double the amount farmers returned the last time the program ran in 2015.

A national not-for-profit called CleanFARMS runs the program in each region of the country every three years.

Collections happened at 20 towns and cities in the southern half of the province in October. Northern communities will have access to the program later this year.

Between collections, farmers are asked to safely store unwanted pesticides and medications.