Hundreds in a small Saskatchewan town are breathing a sigh of relief after finding out a family set to be deported to Honduras within weeks gets to stay.



Sinclair Harrison was among a group of volunteers in Moosomin, Sask., working to help Victor Santos and his family to stay in Canada.



A fundraiser had been planned for Thursday in order to raise money for the family to cover some of their legal bills.

But fifteen minutes before lunch began and with around 400 people gathered at the legion, Victor received a message: The family had been granted a two-year extension by the federal government.



"It was fantastic. There were tears of joy and naturally the family was elated," Harrison said Thursday.

"It was such a relief. I can't imagine what these people have been going through every night not knowing what's in the future."

Last hope

Harrison said the timing of the news, which couldn't have been more perfect, came as a a complete surprise.



Santos, his wife and their two children have been living in the town, located 200 kilometres southeast of Regina, for the past several years.



Santos left his home country of Honduras in 2007 after he says he witnessed a murder and began receiving death threats.



Santos and his family first filed for refugee status when they arrived in Canada in 2011, but they were denied for failing to provide enough evidence to support their fear of returning to Honduras.

Harrison said the family was informed of their impending deportation at the beginning of June. The youngest of the Santos's two children, Edward, was born in Canada and was not included in the order.



The family's last hope was for government intervention. They had requested the help of Saskatchewan MP and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

Buying time

Harrison said the two-year extension essentially buys the family more time to reapply to stay—something he hopes happens well before that two-year deadline.



As for Thursday's luncheon, it turned into a celebration, raising around $11,000 for the family.



"It's just wonderful. It's things like this that make us proud to be Canadian and Saskatchewanites," said Harrison.