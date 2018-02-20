A farm family in southeast Saskatchewan is making their already unique property even more eye-catching.

Darren Ireland has already put up nearly 100 bicycles atop the eight-foot fence posts surrounding his family's bison farm near Carievale, Sask.

While speaking to CBC Radio's the Morning Edition, Ireland said the idea came to him one day when he was "bored sitting around the shop."

He found most of the bikes at the landfill. Many appear to be in good condition.

"You'd be surprised what people throw away these days in our throwaway society," Ireland said.

He welded posts onto the bottom of each bike and stuck them inside the existing hollow fence posts.

To do so, he said he pulled up his truck and stood in the box, except when attaching motorcycles.

"I use a skid-steer for the heavier stuff because I ain't quite as young and nimble as I used to be," he said.

Ireland said when the wind blows, the bicycles end up in a different direction, and sometimes he wakes up to all the bikes covered in hoar frost. When driving along the road at night, the reflectors on the spokes are illuminated.

Darren's father, Larry, said he was in favour of the idea.

"I think it's wonderful. Except when I go to ride my bicycle and I find it up on the fence," he said, laughing.

The Ireland family museum

Larry started a museum on the property in 2009 with the help of his family. There are now 11 out buildings full of displays.

The museum was started from the family's own collection and has been added to by auction sales and donations.

"People drop stuff off all of the time," Larry said.

Most of the pieces are appliances and early equipment once used in the area including irons, buggies and homemade snow machines. Each piece is labelled with information on where it came from. Larry allows people to take a closer look and even handle the pieces.

The family has a war museum with uniforms from both world wars. There is also a church on the property. Larry's wife is a minister and marriage commissioner and has performed four or five weddings there.

Larry said there has been a variety of visitors throughout the years, including people from as close as Regina and as far as Kansas City, Kan. — all through word of mouth.