Environment Canada says a witness reported a tornado near Leroy, Sask., Friday afternoon.
The agency issued a tornado warning for areas in south central Saskatchewan mid-afternoon.
People have taken to social media to share photos of stormy weather in the Quill Lakes area.
That was close. @TornadoGreg @westernproducer @laniganadvisor 6 miles north of lanigan. pic.twitter.com/K9uQLqVbA5—
@valleyfield2008
Friend of mine took this at fishing lake, sk. #skstorm . pic.twitter.com/68ifv243a1—
@MauriceVold
Residents in the area are being warned to be careful as heavy rainfall, strong winds and large hail are also possible.
Environment Canada says the storm is tracking east/northeast.
Keep an eye on Environment Canada's website for the latest, area-specific alerts.
- MORE SASKATCHEWAN NEWS | Where will you buy legal pot in Saskatchewan?
- MORE SASKATCHEWAN NEWS | 38 beds and 22 jobs lost at Regina long-term care home