Environment Canada says a witness reported a tornado near Leroy, Sask., Friday afternoon.

The agency issued a tornado warning for areas in south central Saskatchewan mid-afternoon.

People have taken to social media to share photos of stormy weather in the Quill Lakes area.

That was close. @TornadoGreg @westernproducer @laniganadvisor 6 miles north of lanigan. pic.twitter.com/K9uQLqVbA5 — @valleyfield2008

Friend of mine took this at fishing lake, sk. #skstorm . pic.twitter.com/68ifv243a1 — @MauriceVold

Residents in the area are being warned to be careful as heavy rainfall, strong winds and large hail are also possible.

Environment Canada says the storm is tracking east/northeast.

Keep an eye on Environment Canada's website for the latest, area-specific alerts.