Environment Canada says a witness reported a tornado near Leroy, Sask., Friday afternoon.

The agency issued a tornado warning for areas in south central Saskatchewan mid-afternoon. 

People have taken to social media to share photos of stormy weather in the Quill Lakes area.

Residents in the area are being warned to be careful as heavy rainfall, strong winds and large hail are also possible.

Environment Canada says the storm is tracking east/northeast.

Keep an eye on Environment Canada's website for the latest, area-specific alerts.