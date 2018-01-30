Saskatchewan teachers and school boards are looking to see whether premier-designate Scott Moe's campaign promises translate into a new relationship between the provincial government and its teachers.

Education was a key plank throughout Moe's leadership campaign, with a pledge for $30 million for 400 educational assistants. He repeated that promise during the Saskatchewan Party convention and again with reporters on Monday.

It's not clear whether that funding would come before or within the budget that will be released this spring, but he said it would be there this year.

"We're going to work really hard to get our campaign commitments into this budget, both financial and non-financial commitments as well," Moe said.

That promise is part of the reason why Patrick Maze, the president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation felt Moe was one of the two best candidates on education.

Now that Moe will be premier, Maze is looking to him to keep it.

"It's critical that the funding be restored immediately," he said. "We know that a number of support staff, while they're not front line teachers they're important to student learning and achievement."

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation called on its members to vote in the Saskatchewan Party leadership campaign, and influence the election of the party leader and next premier.

The union did not track numbers on how many of its 13,500 members took out a Saskatchewan Party membership during the campaign, Maze said. He couldn't say how many teachers actually bought memberships and voted, but he said they affected the outcome.

Newly-elected Saskatchewan Party leader and the next premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe speaks during the Saskatchewan Party Leadership Convention in Saskatoon. He made education spending a key plank in his platform for party leader. (The Canadian Press/Liam Richards)

"We believe we had thousands of members that took out memberships and voted. That forced candidates to pay attention to classrooms and students," Maze said. "We know teachers pushed the candidates and Scott Moe was one of the two that really responded."

The relationship between teachers and the provincial government has been strained in recent months after last year's budget called for a 3.5-per-cent wage cut for teachers and other public sector employees and slashed $54 million from education.

Those cuts are partly to blame for stalled contract negotiations between the union and the province. Last week, Maze called for an independent arbiter to step in since the results had reached an impasse, but he says if Moe he's willing to go back to the table now that Moe is at the helm.

'No reason to doubt' $30M promise, says union leader

Maze attended this weekend's convention and spoke with Moe after his victory. He says he expects the teachers' union to have a better relationship with Moe than what existed with former premier Brad Wall.

"I have no reason to doubt that he's going to focus on education," he said. "Part of our excitement is we believe there will be a tighter connection with the premier himself on the education file."

Maze wouldn't comment on whether current Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre — who faced calls for her resignation this past year — should be included in Moe's cabinet. Instead, he said he'd be willing to work with whomever has the portfolio.

The president of Saskatchewan School Boards Association has a similar view on being able to mend fences with the government.

"We're hoping to meet with Mr. Moe as board chairs in the next couple of weeks and have a dialogue on what we're looking for," Dr. Sean Davidson. "Building that rapport, that will be really positive."

Davidson is encouraged by Moe's pledge of $30 million, but said that isn't enough to pay for increases school boards face, like hiring staff and paying for bus parts.

"Thirty-million dollars is a good start, but it's likely not going to cover all the expenses and pressures school divisions are facing," Davidson said. "As Mr. Moe gets into the role we'll be able to outline what we need and how to handle those costs."

Moe is expected to be sworn-in as premier by the end of the week.