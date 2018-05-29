Sask. economy to slow in 2018: Conference Board of Canada

The whole of Canada's economy is projected to underperform in 2018, according to the Conference Board of Canada — but there's good news on the horizon for Saskatchewan, according to the think-tank.

In its latest provincial outlook, released Tuesday, Conference Board says Saskatchewan's economy is projected to slow this year due to a downturn in uranium production and lower public infrastructure spending.

The province's economy is only forecast to advance 1.3 per cent this year.

However, job creation in the province is improving and the unemployment rate is declining, the Conference Board's report says.

Only British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario and Quebec are expected to have growth over two per cent this year.

Next year, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are the only provinces forecast to see a pickup in economic growth.