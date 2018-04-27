SGI says no decision made on mandatory training for semi drivers, despite earlier memo

Saskatchewan Government Insurance says a memo sent to driving instructors this week incorrectly gave the impression that the province had decided to implement mandatory training for semi drivers by 2019.

The April 25 note stated SGI and the provincial government "decided to work towards mandatory Class 1 training in Saskatchewan with a commitment to have a plan in place by early 2019, with full implementation shortly thereafter."

On Friday, SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy clarified that statement.

"I think we can take responsibility for that fact that the memo was not clearly written and let it be interpreted that the province had made a decision or SGI had made a decision that has not happened yet," McMurchy said Friday.

The question has been in the spotlight since the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash after a collision with a semi-truck, which killed 16 people.

In most provinces, including Saskatchewan, the only requirement to drive a semi-trailer is passing a written and road exam. No training is mandatory.

Memo not clearly written

McMurchy said SGI's driver development department sent the erroneous internal bulletin late Wednesday.

On Friday, SGI distributed a second memo stating that no decision had been made on the issue of semi driver training.

On Friday he said SGI will introduce some kind of standardized training course for drivers come 2019.

He said that will include a combination of in-truck hours, along with time spent in the classroom and yard, acknowledging one of the models SGI is considering is a 70-hour course.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance spokesman Tyler McMurchy says it's looking at mandatory training as part of consultations to introduce a new standardized training for Class 1 licencing. (Craig Edwards/CBC)

"The decision has not been made at this time about whether that training will be mandatory or whether it will be something else that just encourages drivers to get an enhanced level of training under a standardized curriculum. There are a number of options that are still being on the table."

McMurchy said introducing mandatory training to drivers to obtain a Class 1 license is "an option that is still on the table," and being discussed as a part of consultations.

Sask. looks to Ontario

SGI has contacted Ontario's Ministry of Transportation to ask about it's training regime, which includes a 103.5 hour mandatory training program for drivers to obtain the class of licence needed to drive a commercial truck, McMurchy said.

A spokesperson for the Ontario ministry said that 4,100 drivers have completed the training since it was introduced July 2017.

Under Ontario's program, trainees spent 36.50 hours in the classroom, 17 hours in the yard and 50 hours driving a truck. The training is broken down into different categories, including professional driving habits and basic driving techniques.

According to SGI, one in 10 drivers in Saskatchewan have no training when they take their semi driving tests.

McMurchy and the Saskatchewan Trucking Association both said work to introduce some sort of standardized training in Saskatchewan began last July, with consultation about the exact contents of the course still ongoing.

"I think it's safe to say the situation with the Humboldt Broncos is on everyone's mind as we do this work. The work had begun last year, but I think it does highlight the importance of doing something that makes our roads as safe as they possibly can be," McMurchy said.