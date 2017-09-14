A six-year-old boy in Riceton, Sask., was killed in a dog attack Wednesday, RCMP say.

Police and emergency services responded to a complaint of a dog attack outside a home in the town, located about 50 kilometres south of Regina, some time after 6:40 p.m. CST, an RCMP release said Thursday.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bill Thorn, a spokesperson for the Regina Human Society, said they received a call Wednesday evening to help RCMP and the Regina Qu'Apelle Health Region with the complaint and sent to officers to the Riceton, Sask. area.

"On the scene, the two animals were surrendered to our officers by the owner and subsequently the animals have been euthanized," he said Thursday, noting the health region requested the dogs be put down.

Thorn said the dogs appeared to be Alaskan Malamutes.

The RCMP release said the dogs were known to the boy and the circumstances around the attack — such as whether both dogs were involved or what might have prompted the attack — are under investigation.

Police did not release the boy's name and said his family has requested privacy.