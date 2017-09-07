The Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame has unveiled a new adaptive curling rink, showcasing how those living with disabilities can play the popular prairie sport.

"Wheelchair curling is the same as abled-bodied curling. We play on the same sheet of ice, we use the same number of rocks, the rules are the same," Darwin Bender, skip of the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Curling Team, recently explained.

Wheelchair curling has been in the province since 2009. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

"There are two rules that are different: There's no sweeping in wheelchair curling and you deliver the rock with a stick from a stationary position."

The Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame unveiled a new adaptive curling rink exhibit this week. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

Sponsored by Rock Solid Productions, the hall of fame's new exhibit allows visitors to try their hand at curling by throwing rocks standing up, as opposed to crouching — an adaptation for those with disabilities.

Bender said wheelchair curling has been in the province since 2009, which is when he got involved.

He said a person does not need to be in a wheelchair full-time, or even at all, to participate in wheelchair curling, they simply need to live with a disability.

According to CurlSask's website, there are weekly recreational programs offered for wheelchair curlers in Regina, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon where wheelchairs and sticks are provided.

"Adding something like this is awesome for the Sask. sports hall of fame," said Bender.