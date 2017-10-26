Harvest is nearly complete in Saskatchewan as harvesting season comes to an end, according to the latest crop report from the province.

Ninety-nine per cent of the province's crops are in the bin, with some flax (97 per cent harvested), soybean (99 per cent harvested) and sunflower (95 per cent harvested) left to be combined, according to report for the period from Oct. 17-23.

Dry conditions throughout central and southern Saskatchewan meant there were few rain delays. But topsoil moisture took a big hit, meaning producers are relying on snow to provide some moisture before next season.

Heading into winter, topsoil moisture on cropland is rated as 40 per cent adequate, while hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 32 per cent adequate, according to the report.

Most of the crops harvested were reported to be in relatively good condition. In the north, some producers reported higher-than-average yields thanks to moisture coming at the right time.

Yields for several crops in the southern part of the province are average or below the 10-year provincial average, however. This is largely due to the lack of moisture and hot temperatures throughout the season. In some cases, there was a lack of water and the crops were just not able to recover.

Average provincial yields at this time are reported as 43 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat, 34 bushels per acre for canola, 18 bushels per acre for soybeans, 63 bushels per acre for barley, 338 kilograms per acre for mustard and 621 kilograms per acre for lentils.

Most livestock producers say they will have adequate feed going into the winter but southern producers may face a shortage due to wildfires in that part of the province.