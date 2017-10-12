A 52-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a woman in the northern Saskatchewan community of Buffalo Narrows.

RCMP said that officers responded to a call about an unconscious woman at a residence in Buffalo Narrows on Sept. 25 around 7:15 p.m. CST.

Police said the 56-year-old was found to be injured and transported to a local hospital. After that, she was airlifted to a hospital in Saskatoon, but died of her injuries several days later.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged a 52-year-old woman from Buffalo Narrows with manslaughter.

She's been remanded to custody and is due to appear in court Nov. 8.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Buffalo Narrows is about 430 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.