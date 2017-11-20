Questions are being asked about the chief coroner's handling of a case of an Indigenous teenager found dead in a creek in Regina two years ago.

On Monday, Richelle Dubois, mother of Haven Dubois, is set to speak at a press conference with Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Vice-Chief Heather Bear and Pasqua First Nation Chief Todd Peigan in Saskatoon.

Haven Dubois was just 14 when he was found dead in about a metre of water on May 20, 2015.

A coroner's report released about his death ruled Dubois accidentally drowned. That report included statements from boys he was with earlier in the day who said he suffered a bad reaction to marijuana, which the coroner concluded was a contributing factor in his death.

Police ruled out foul play.

Dubois still has questions about the investigation into her son's death.

According to a news release about Monday's press conference, she and the others are set to outline their expectations about the province's plan to conduct an external review of the coroner's office.

Justice Minister Don Morgan called for the review in the wake of a lawsuit that named chief forensic pathologist Dr. Sean Ladham, which uncovered allegations he made racist comments about the bodies of Indigenous people in the morgue.

The province's lawyers dispute that allegation and the government intends to appeal the jury's verdict.

'Questioning racism, questioning professionalism'

Delores Stevenson says seeing news of the lawsuit against the coroner's office and allegations of racism inspired her to testify at the MMIWG inquiry about her niece Nadine Machiskinic, found dead at the Regina Delta Hotel in 2010. (CBC News)

The aunt of Nadine Machiskinic, a woman discovered dead in 2015 after a ten-storey fall down a hotel laundry chute, welcomes the external review.

Delores Stevenson said she wasn't planning on testifying at the upcoming community hearings for a national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada, which stops in Saskatoon this week.

However, hearing about the recent court case involving the coroner's office and chief forensic pathologist reignited something inside her, she explained.

"There's a lot of stuff that's going on at the coroner's office right now and questioning the integrity, questioning racism, questioning professionalism and it just raises more concerns," Stevenson said.

"As this inquiry is going on, I think it's a good time to acknowledge what's going on in the coroner's office."