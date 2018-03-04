Many Saskatchewan communities received a dump of snow on Saturday but another, stronger winter storm is on the way.

Alysa Pederson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said two systems are contributing to the blustery prairie weather over the weekend.

On Saturday, a storm from Alberta moved from southwest to northeast Saskatchewan, bringing a few centimetres of snow to Swift Current, Regina, Saskatoon and the province's northern region.

Pederson said a second storm on Sunday will mean more of the white stuff.

"Part two is a bigger punch for Saskatchewan," she said, explaining that snowfall starting in southern Saskatchewan will make its way to Regina and Moose Jaw by about noon.

The storm, coming from South Dakota, will expand east and northeast throughout the day, lasting into the night.

Multiple snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings are in place, with Regina and Saskatoon expected to receive about 10-20 centimetres by Monday.

A number of Environment Canada snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings are in place in Saskatchewan Sunday. (Environment Canada)

Yorkton, Canora and Moosomin will get up to 20-30 centimetres, with up to 50 centimetres locally in some communities, Pederson said.

Pederson said falling snow paired with wind gusts between 30 and 60 km/h will create blizzard-like conditions and visibility below a kilometre for drivers.

By Tuesday morning, snowfall will cease in most of the province, with the easternmost section along the border encountering light flurries. The weather is expected to calm down later in the week.