RCMP say a 76-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving veered off a highway. 

Officers with the Southey detachment were alerted to a crash on Highway 20 near Cymric, Sask., around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

RCMP believe the accident happened when the man suffered a medical emergency and drove off the road. 

Investigators and the chief coroner's office are still looking into the incident. 

Cymric is approximately 90 kilometres north of Regina.

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story indicated, based on information from RCMP, that the accident happened near Peterson, Sask. In fact, the accident happened near Cymric, Sask.
    Nov 16, 2017 3:06 PM CT