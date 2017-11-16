RCMP say a 76-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving veered off a highway.

Officers with the Southey detachment were alerted to a crash on Highway 20 near Cymric, Sask., around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP believe the accident happened when the man suffered a medical emergency and drove off the road.

Investigators and the chief coroner's office are still looking into the incident.

Cymric is approximately 90 kilometres north of Regina.