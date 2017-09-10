Many of the nominees who headed to Saskatoon this weekend for Canadian Country Music Awards did so by plane.

But not country singer Aaron Pritchett who, along with his long-time girlfriend, Jessie, road tripped from Gabriola Island, B.C., to the city in a 1970 Volkswagon microbus named Gertie.

"It's been 2200 hundred kilometres of craziness," said Pritchett.

Purchasing Gertie had long been a dream of his girlfriend's, he explained, and after he decided to record a song titled VW Bus for his latest album, The Score, she finally decided to buy a bus she found for sale in Comox, B.C.

They then decided to drive Gertie from the west coast to Saskatoon—a journey that Pritchett has shared with fans on social media.

"I'm glad I didn't miss a moment of it I should say because it's been incredible. I love it," he said of the trip.

Now safely in Saskatoon, Pritchett recalled how Gertie broke down countless times, including in Abbotsford, Richmond, Merritt and Kelowna.

"It was endless. We push-started her after awhile, too, so we did it like 12 or 13," he said.

Gertie even stopped running on the last leg of their journey from Regina to Saskatoon.

"Jessie and I looked at each other and we thought the middle of the bus had fallen out or something," Pritchett said of the noise.

"Luckily, it was only a tire."

Pritchett said the decision to share his journey through videos on social media was a way to entertain fans, but also a way he could have something to look back on in 10 or 20 years and relive the adventure.

The CCMAs are taking place Sunday at the SaskTel Centre.

Pritchett is nominated for male artist of the year and video of the year.