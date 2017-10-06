Friday is the final day for residents in Saskatchewan to have their say about how cannabis should be made available in the province.

Last month, the province launched an online cannabis survey. So far, 33,000 respondents have taken the survey.

When it was initially announced, Justice Minister Don Morgan said the province would undertake a review process to determine how cannabis should be sold and distributed come July 1, 2018 — the date by which the federal Liberal government wants recreational pot use legalized.

Morgan committed to publicly releasing the findings of the review.