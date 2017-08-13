For about the past two weeks, Saskatoon's Shelby Newkirk has been eating breakfast by 7:30 a.m. and dinner at around 10 p.m — not how most 21-year-olds typically spend their summer days.

But Newkirk's life is anything but typical. She's one of around 30 young swimmers representing Team Sask for the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, which come to an official close on Sunday.

Newkirk, the only paraswimmer on the team, earned the most medals of all the province's athletes: four gold and two silver. It's an accomplishment made even more impressive by the fact she first began paraswimming five years ago.

"To be able to have so many medals going home with me it's really exciting," she said Sunday.

She competed in a total of seven paraswimming events and has been training for the games seven days a week since April.

As the province's most-decorated athlete, Newkirk will be the flag-bearer for Saskatchewan when the team enters Winnipeg's Investors Group Field for the closing ceremonies.

"I always think that the opening and closing ceremonies are such a great way to just unite everybody that's competed at these games because we've trained for so long and this is kind of like the time when we get to show off."

"So being able to walk out with my team and with Team Sask holding the flag it's going to be really exciting."

Para swimming events are finished @shelby_newkirk finished with 4 Gold & 2 Silver. Fantastic @goteamsask @lasersswim @CSCSaskatchewan pic.twitter.com/EbIoKvYqE2 — @SwimSask

Newkirk is no stranger of competition: She's currently the holder of seven Canadian records, two American records and is ranked No.1 in her paraswimming category.

She also competed in the 2013 Canada Summer Games in Sherbrooke, Que.

After the games, Newkirk will be home briefly before she heads to the U.S. to train with Team Canada in anticipation of the World Para-Swimming Championships in Mexico City this fall. By 2020, she hopes to represent Canada at the Paralympics.

Camaraderie among athletes

Newkirk said there were around 15 para-swimmers from across the country who participated in the games, many of whom she knew from previous events and training and others who have now become new friends.

"We've just become a really tight community," she said.

Shelby Newkirk first entered the pool five years ago and now holds seven Canadian and two American records. (Lionel Guerard/2017 Canada Summer Games)

"We all cheer for each other. We all watch for each other to finish our race and we just get so excited when each other does well. It's a really nice community to be a part of," she said.

Newkirk said going into races knowing she's competing for the province, not just herself, gives her that extra "push."

"Having this province to represent and to be proud to have and be able to stand beside the flag when you're on the medal podium is awesome."

Team Saskatchewan's athletes earned a total of 35 medals during the games, landing in seventh place.