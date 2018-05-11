Sask. parks launches 'Camp-Easy' campgrounds

With the May long weekend quickly approaching, the provincial government has launched new "Camp-Easy" campsites.

The three campsites will be located at Buffalo Pound, Echo Valley and Pike Lake provincial parks. As the name suggests, the Camp-Easy sites will feature large canvas tents on raised wooden platforms, each with six cots inside, along with a separate screened tent for dining, a camp stove, chairs, wash bins and roasting sticks.

A look inside one of the "Camp-Easy" tents available this summer. (Government of Saskatchewan)

"After asking both campers and people who don't use the parks for suggestions on how to provide the best experience possible for our guests, we heard there was strong interest in this type of offering," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release.

People interested in booking a site can email learntocamp@gov.sk.ca.